  • “We haven’t replaced him yet” - Arne Slot addresses talk of concern at centre-back for Liverpool after 4-2 loss against AC Milan in friendly

“We haven’t replaced him yet” - Arne Slot addresses talk of concern at centre-back for Liverpool after 4-2 loss against AC Milan in friendly

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Jul 26, 2025 17:25 GMT
Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has addressed issues in the central defensive area following their 4-2 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday, July 26. The Reds were a little light in this area after Joe Gomez was sent home due to injury.

This meant that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were the only recognisable centre-backs in the squad for the match against the Serie A side. Claiming that there is sufficient cover, Slot said (via Rousing The Kop):

“I don’t think we have a concern at centre back. Ryan [Gravenberch] showed he can play that position, he did it as well although we favour him as a No 6."
“Wata Endo can play there. So we have enough options, but it is true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

It seems as though Slot trusts Ryan Gravenberch to fill in when needed. However, there aren't too many other options apart from the Dutchman. As a result, the Reds have been linked with centre-backs in the market, including Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

This deal is one that could go through, particularly because Guehi is contracted at Selhurst Park only till the summer of 2026. With only a year left, the Eagles would want to sell him and secure a transfer fee this summer rather than letting him walk away for free in 2026.

Liverpool release statement on severity of Joe Gomez injury

Joe Gomez in action

Liverpool have seemingly hinted at the fact that Joe Gomez has not picked up a serious injury after returning to England from the Reds' pre-season preparations in Hong Kong.

Liverpool clarified that the central defender had an Achilles issue that required assessment back in England. Explaining the reason behind this decision, the club said (via the club's official website):

"He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems. We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out."
"So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon."

Gomez is a key figure who will largely play a squad role. Not only can he replace one of the central defenders, but he has also proven to be capable of operating at right-back.

Rahul Naresh

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

