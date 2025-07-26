“We haven’t replaced him yet” - Arne Slot addresses talk of concern at centre-back for Liverpool after 4-2 loss against AC Milan in friendly

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has addressed issues in the central defensive area following their 4-2 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday, July 26. The Reds were a little light in this area after Joe Gomez was sent home due to injury.

This meant that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were the only recognisable centre-backs in the squad for the match against the Serie A side. Claiming that there is sufficient cover, Slot said (via Rousing The Kop):

“I don’t think we have a concern at centre back. Ryan [Gravenberch] showed he can play that position, he did it as well although we favour him as a No 6."

“Wata Endo can play there. So we have enough options, but it is true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

It seems as though Slot trusts Ryan Gravenberch to fill in when needed. However, there aren't too many other options apart from the Dutchman. As a result, the Reds have been linked with centre-backs in the market, including Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

This deal is one that could go through, particularly because Guehi is contracted at Selhurst Park only till the summer of 2026. With only a year left, the Eagles would want to sell him and secure a transfer fee this summer rather than letting him walk away for free in 2026.

Liverpool release statement on severity of Joe Gomez injury

Joe Gomez in action

Liverpool have seemingly hinted at the fact that Joe Gomez has not picked up a serious injury after returning to England from the Reds' pre-season preparations in Hong Kong.

Liverpool clarified that the central defender had an Achilles issue that required assessment back in England. Explaining the reason behind this decision, the club said (via the club's official website):

"He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems. We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out."

"So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon."

Gomez is a key figure who will largely play a squad role. Not only can he replace one of the central defenders, but he has also proven to be capable of operating at right-back.

