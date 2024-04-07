"We are holding 7", "Someone Pray for Manchester United" - Fans react as Red Devils name starting XI to face Liverpool

Fans expect Manchester United to be humbled by Liverpool after seeing Erik ten Hag's starting lineup to face their arch-rivals today (April 7).

The Red Devils are wounded after suffering a dramatic 4-3 loss to Chelsea midweek (April 4). They had a 3-2 lead in the 90+9th minute but ended up losing in one of the most remarkable finishes to a Premier League game.

Ten Hag has dealt with an injury crisis this season and that's again the case for his side's encounter with Liverpool. The Dutch coach has a depleted defense with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw out injured.

This means Willy Kambwala, 19, is handed just his second start since stepping up to Manchester United's senior team. He'll be tasked with keeping Mohamed Salah at bay who has the best record in games between the two most successful English clubs.

Andre Onana starts in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Kambwala, and Diogo Dalot in defense.

Casemiro is chosen as Kobbie Mainoo's partner despite a lethargic performance in the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Fernandes starts and captains the side in attacking midfield. The Portuguese playmaker has two goals in eight games against Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford is brought back into Ten Hag's starting lineup after starting on the bench midweek. The England international joins Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

Fans think the Red Devils will falter because of their much-changed defense and one suggested Kambwala will struggle:

"(Kambwala) Yh we are holding 7."

A rival fan sent their prayers Old Trafford's way:

"Someone pray for Manchester United."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) made grim reading of Ten Hag's XI:

"It will only take a miracle for this injury battered defense to withstand Liverpool attacks," one fan wrote.

"Onana 70 goals today, be there," another fan stated.

"About to lose I fear," one fan admitted.

Harry Redknapp predicts Liverpool to get revenge against Manchester United

Harry Redknapp doesn't expect a repeat of Manchester United's FA Cup triumph.

Manchester United prevented Jurgen Klopp from ending his nine-year reign at Anfield with an unprecedented quadruple. The Red Devils won 4-3 (a.e.t) in an FA Cup quarterfinal classic.

However, United were lucky to escape Brentford with a 1-1 draw in the game after. They were then beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as their usual defensive vulnerabilities emerged.

Harry Redknapp expects Liverpool to prevail at Old Trafford and continue their push for the title. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I know the FA Cup tie was a thriller and United came out on top, but I can’t see that happening again. United have been all over the place at the back and Liverpool are too good and too motivated right now." Prediction 1-3.

The two sides settled on a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December as Ten Hag's side performed admirably in defense. They're underdogs in today's game despite being the home team.

