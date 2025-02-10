"We had this at home to United as well" - Arne Slot takes cheeky dig at Manchester United after Liverpool crash out of FA Cup

Liverpool manager Arne Slot took a cheeky dig at Manchester United after the Reds' FA Cup exit on Sunday, February 9. He claimed that the tactics used by Plymouth Argyle, who sit at the bottom of the Championship table, were similar to the Red Devils.

Speaking to the media after the 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle, Slot claimed that there was no guarantee that his regular starters would have got the win over the Championship side. He was quick to compare their tactics to Manchester United and stated that Liverpool suffered in that game as well. He said (via Metro):

"You never know what would happen if we played with our starters. We have seen a few times this season that it is a game plan that is difficult for our starers but also for the ones that played today. Constant long ball, second ball, long ball, second ball. It’s difficult for every team. We had this at home to United as well for example they had a similar playing style going to a very low block and kicking every ball long. And then [that day] we played with our starters.

"So I think today we show why we played with those ones who played today because these players need game rhythm as well to be ready in the upcoming months. You saw today some of these players really need games like this to be ready for the last three months of the season."

Liverpool rested most of their top players for the FA Cup clash, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and others not traveling with the squad.

Arne Slot makes bold comment on Liverpool after Plymouth Argyle loss

Arne Slot didn't sugarcoat his comments after the FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle. He said there was nothing to be happy about in the loss but was pleased with the players' effort.

He said (via Liverpool.com):

"There wasn't a lot to be happy about. The only thing I was happy about was that the boys kept on fighting for 100 minutes. The best part of our game was the last 10 minutes so that tells you that they kept on fighting. But credit to Plymouth. They had a good game plan and worked incredibly hard. They got a penalty that was the correct decision and that had a lot of impact on the game."

Liverpool will next face Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 12. They will then welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield in the league on Sunday, February 16.

