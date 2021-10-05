"We hope on January 1 everything can be solved" - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez provides update on Kylian Mbappe's transfer 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed he will have an update on a possible move for Kylian Mbappe in January. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been a target for Los Blancos for the past couple of seasons and was reportedly looking to join them this past summer.

PSG were unwilling to let go of their star player though and rejected multiple bids from Real Madrid. Mbappe now has less than a year left on his deal and can agree a pre-contract with any club from January.

When Florentino Perez was asked about a possible move for Kylian Mbappe, he told El Debate that he would provide an update in January. Hinting at a possible pre-contract agreement with the Frenchman, Perez said the situation would soon be "fully resolved."

“In January we will have news about Mbappé. We hope that by January 1st, the Kylian Mbappé situation will be fully resolved.”

However, the Real Madrid president clarified his comments hours later, claiming his words were misinterpreted. Perez said Real Madrid were not in talks with Mbappe and were waiting for the January transfer window to begin negotiations.

“My words about Mbappé have been misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have news - always with respect to PSG with whom we have good relations,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe pushing for Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe admitted he wanted to leave PSG this summer, informing the club of his intentions in July. However, the Ligue 1 side were reluctant to let go of their forward. While speaking with RMC Radio, Mbappe said leaving PSG was the "logical next step" in his career.

“I was not changing my mind [on his desire to leave PSG] because of Leo Messi arrival… it’s a privilege, he’s great but I don’t make decisions on sudden impulses," Mbappe said. "I had made my decisions and I had thought long and hard about it.”

“When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step. Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid reportedly had multiple bids of over €160 million for Mbappe rejected by PSG this summer. However, they could land the Frenchman for free next season.

Despite his desire to leave the club, Mbappe's performances on the pitch have not dipped. He has netted four goals and provided five assists in 11 games in all competitions this season.

Edited by Arvind Sriram