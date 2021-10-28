"We hope to make history together just like we did at Barcelona"- Neymar reveals he's happy and satisfied to have 'idol, top player, genius and friend' Lionel Messi with him at PSG

PSG forward Neymar is thrilled to have his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi with him in the French capital. The Brazilian hopes to form a similar partnership with Lionel Messi to the one they shared during their days together at Camp Nou. In the process, he hopes to help PSG win multiple trophies.

Messi and Neymar have endured slow starts to their respective 2021-22 campaigns. They are yet to form a formidable partnership in attack for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Messi has scored just three goals in seven games across competitions since joining PSG this summer. Meanwhile, Neymar has scored just once and provided two assists in eight games across competitions this season. Neymar has, however, backed himself and Messi to create history together at PSG.

"I'm very happy, very satisfied having Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. A top player and a genius, he's also my friend. And when you have friends by your side, your daily life is lighter and quieter. We hope to make history together just like we did at Barcelona, said Neymar at his Redbull Neymar Jr's Five event.

Along with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Messi formed one of the most feared attacking trios in the history of the game. The South American attackers helped Barcelona win two La Liga, three Copa Del Rey and a Champions League during their three seasons together at Camp Nou before Neymar moved to PSG in 2017.

PSG are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from their opening eleven games of the season. They are seven points ahead of second-placed Lens. Mauricio Pochettino's side are also unbeaten in the Champions League, winning two and drawing one of their opening three group games.

PSG must find a clinical striker to partner Neymar and Lionel Messi if Kylian Mbappe leaves

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG have struggled to develop cohesion in their attack this season. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are yet to form a fruitful partnership in attack.

Mbappe's future at PSG has also been a major talking point in recent weeks. Reports have suggested that the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid in January.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has reportedly fallen out with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi due to the latter's ongoing personal issues.

PSG must, therefore, sign a top-quality striker to replace Mbappe if the 22-year-old leaves the club. The French giants have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

