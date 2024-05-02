"We hope they will cross the line" - Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Christopher Nkunku and injured Chelsea star

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku are in line to return for Chelsea. The manager admitted that the two were back in training but the Tottenham game was too early to add them to the squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Tottenham, Pochettino stated that the injured players were in line to face West Ham United this weekend. He said via GOAL:

"They were training. Today, normally, we prepare the game for tomorrow. We did some set-pieces, tactical work, and meetings. They are nearly there. They are on the line, but they don't cross the line. We hope they will cross the line for West Ham on Sunday.

"We hope. But still, we need to wait until tomorrow, Friday and Saturday to see if they can cope with the competition. What it means on the website is that they are close and they are nearly capable."

Chelsea are still in the hunt for a European spot and have four matches remaining this season. After West Ham United, they have Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth in the league.

Chelsea manager worried about Christopher Nkunku getting under too much pressure

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to pressurize Christopher Nkunku when the Frenchman first returned from injury. He claimed it was important for the forward to settle in and take his time after being out since the start of the season.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"This is my worry: to put too much pressure on him and say, 'Oh, now he's arrived, he's going to make us win every single game and change everything.' I don't believe it is going to be like this because he now needs time to recover his feeling.

"I hope that he starts maybe tomorrow, he plays and scores three goals. And then be consistent. But the most important thing is not to create too much pressure on him because he needs to find himself, feel the competition and then to adapt in a team that was competing in the last four or five months without him."

Nkunku has played just 10 matches for Chelsea this season, totaling 394 minutes in all competitions. He still managed two goals, but they came in losing causes to Liverpool and Wolverhampton.