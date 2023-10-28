"We hoped that they would be okay" - Mauricio Pochettino explains why Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk are missing for Chelsea vs Brentford 

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk suffered small muscle injuries in Chelsea training this week. As a result, both players are not part of the matchday squad to face Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 28.

Speaking to the club's official website, Pochettino said the staff were trying to get the two players fit in time for the match. However, they eventually decided to leave out the duo.

He said:

"Both Enzo and Misha felt something in training yesterday, small muscle injuries for them both. We hoped they would be okay to be in the squad, but unfortunately they aren't quite ready. Neither of them are big issues but we didn't want to take any risks. With Enzo especially, he and his partner have just had a baby so maybe that was a reason why he was a little uncomfortable yesterday! He will now rest and recover and hopefully be back with the team as soon as possible."

Both players are expected to be available when Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game. The Blues also have a midweek game against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup, but the duo are expected to sit out.

Chelsea star became a father earlier this week

Earlier this week, Enzo Fernandez became a father for the second time. The Chelsea star's wife gave birth to their son, Benjamin, on October 26 and the Argentine footballer announced the same on social media.

The couple's first child, Olivia, was born in 2020 during his time at River Plate.

Mauricio Pochettino conceded earlier this week that Enzo was not fit enough to start against Arsenal, but he opted to play him as he considers him and Moises Caicedo undroppable.