"We are in a huge deal" - Pundit reveals PSG's reaction to getting Kylian Mbappe's letter on Monday 

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) did not expect Kylian Mbappe's letter of resignation.

The French superstar reportedly informed the club of his decision to not trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract that would keep him in Paris until 2025 (as reported by L'Equipe).

Kylian Mbappe's existing deal with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire in June of 2024. The club are not willing to let go of their prized possession on a free transfer. Therefore, they will either try and agree on a new deal with Kylian Mbappe, or sell him this summer (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano reported that Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he'll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L'Équipé called.



PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.



Sign new deal now or he could be sold.

Riolo has now revealed that the club hierarchy were surprised by the letter Kylian Mbappe sent on Monday (12 June). He said (via PSG Talk).

“We are in a huge deal. PSG did not expect to receive this letter today. It’s a kind of small declaration of war. They are appalled at the club. If Mbappé announces this now, it’s because he no longer believes in promises. He no longer believes in the project. There, that changes everything for PSG. Even in the search for the coach with whom they are in discussing.”

This has been corroborated by Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Parisians were taken aback as the contract cannot be removed effectively from 1 August, meaning the letter was unnecessary. The Italian journalist wrote on Twitter:

"PSG are surprised with Kylian Mbappé decision as there was NO legal need for Mbappe to send any letter — as from August 1 it’s automatically non-renewal. Paris position is clear: sign new deal or club open to let him go THIS summer."

PSG are monitoring Manchester United star's situation amid Kylian Mbappe transfer saga - Reports

PSG have held internal discussions over signing Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs. The Parisians will, however, face competition for the player's signature from Napoli.

Fabrizio Romano also reported:



◉ Situation very tense, club furious;



◉ PSG surprised with Kylian timing;



◉ Club has contingency plan in case he leaves now;



◉ NO chance to leave for free;



◉ PSG did not expect leaks as talks were ongoing.



shorturl.at/xGHY5 Kylian Mbappé saga on again◉ Situation very tense, club furious;◉ PSG surprised with Kylian timing;◉ Club has contingency plan in case he leaves now;◉ NO chance to leave for free;◉ PSG did not expect leaks as talks were ongoing. Kylian Mbappé saga on again 🔛🇫🇷◉ Situation very tense, club furious;◉ PSG surprised with Kylian timing;◉ Club has contingency plan in case he leaves now;◉ NO chance to leave for free;◉ PSG did not expect leaks as talks were ongoing.🎥 shorturl.at/xGHY5 https://t.co/fM4LH8NBP0

The reporter claims that both clubs have sent scouts to watch the player. Tottenham Hotspur's reported interest in the England international is genuine as well, as per Jacobs. He told The United Stand (as quoted by Sports Mole):

"I think £50m or £60m would be the kind of fee which would give Man Utd a decision to be made, especially if they have other incomings waiting. That one is a possibility, nothing is advanced at this point to my understanding, but the Tottenham interest is genuine."

He added on the Parisians and Napoli's interest:

"I would also add a couple of European clubs to the list that have looked at Sancho. One is PSG and the other is Napoli. So there's two clubs there that will both have Champions League football next season that have sent scouts to watch the player and have discussed him internally as well."

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave this summer, the Parisians could seriously pursue Sancho, who is rather struggling at Manchester United.

