"We have more identity as a team" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes hails the impact of interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has changed the club’s identity.

The Red Devils struggled under former Manchester Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which resulted in his departure and the arrival of Rangnick.

Although Rangnick is only managing the team on an interim basis, performances and results have improved under the German. Manchester United have become a more complete attacking team under Rangnick as their reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo to do the scoring has reduced.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Who do you predict will score first tonight? 🤔



#MUFC | #UCL @HarryMaguire93 broke the deadlock last time out...Who do you predict will score first tonight? 🤔 🔓 @HarryMaguire93 broke the deadlock last time out...Who do you predict will score first tonight? 🤔📲#MUFC | #UCL

Ronaldo has scored just once in the last eight games across all competitions, but the Red Devils continue to churn out results.

Fernandes refuted claims that there is disharmony in the squad regarding Rangnick’s tactics, and that the players are performing as a team. The Portuguese said:

“Here in this club I never heard someone complain about the tactics and I hope no-one do that because it’s not respectful on the coach’s ideas because I think we have been doing so well since he arrived. We have more identity as a team, I think.”

Manchester United will look to progress deep in the Champions League under Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has brought more structure to the team on the pitch. So it’s no real surprise that the team is doing well.

They climbed back into the top four in the Premier League this past weekend with their second win in as many league games. The club are playing together as a unit rather than relying on individual brilliant as Rangnick’s arrival has had an impact.

Sunday’s win over Leeds United was proof as Rangnick's side overcame a testing period in the second half to win the game 4-2. The Champions League will be more competitive, but Manchester United will hope to progress deep into the competition.

A round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid awaits the Red Devils on Wednesday. Diego Simeone’s side do not make it easy for teams with their dogged pragmatic approach.

Manchester United, however, have the creative players to open an Atletico defense that has been far from convincing this season. The Champions League is the only remaining competition that Rangnick's side can win. They have players who have lifted the title before.

Edited by Parimal