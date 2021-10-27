"We have had a very important rise, despite the fact that Messi is not there" - Javier Tebas bullish on La Liga's global appeal

Lionel Messi ended his near two-decade-long stint in Spain, as he left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Nevertheless, La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that the departure of the Argentine and other superstars in recent years has had no negative impact on the league's appeal.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. Meanwhile, the Merengues' defensive lynchpins, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, left the club this year, adding to Messi's exit from Barcelona.

Notwithstanding the high-profile departures from the competition, Tebas is bullish about La Liga's global appeal: He said:

"Their absence does not affect us internationally because we had four seasons sold out in terms of audiovisual rights. Soon we will announce some important deal that we have made in a country in the world where we have had a very important rise, despite the fact that Messi is not there."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "It doesn't worry me that Messi left. We have young players like Vinicius." Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "It doesn't worry me that Messi left. We have young players like Vinicius." https://t.co/NdmjQizPwL

Tebas has welcomed the prospect of Erling Haaland, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and other big names making a return or arrival in La Liga, saying:

"We would have liked them to have continued here, but I would also like there to be other great players in Spain like Haaland or great coaches like Guardiola or Mourinho, but it is what it is."

The Spaniard, though, condemned a group of angry Barcelona fans storming Ronald Koeman's car following the Blaugrana's 2-1 El Clasico defeat. Tebas said:

"It also happened to others, and that should not happen. They are security issues, in this case of the club. We have called, and we have shown our concern."

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Javier Tebas: “Lionel Messi is the best in history. He did not deserve to leave neither Barça nor the League like this.” pic.twitter.com/hnnxeY1qwJ 🗣️ Javier Tebas: “Lionel Messi is the best in history. He did not deserve to leave neither Barça nor the League like this.” pic.twitter.com/hnnxeY1qwJ

Lionel Messi ended his La Liga spell after leaving Barcelona for PSG this summer. The Argentine signed a two-year deal with the French giants, and is gradually coming to life at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi's records in La Liga

Lionel Messi has opened a new chapter in his career at PSG after leaving La Liga this summer.

Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona on October 16, 2004, when he came on as a substitute during a clash with Espanyol. He ended up spending 17 years in the Spanish top flight, establishing himself among the greatest players in the competition's history.

The Argentine is the all-time goalscorer and assists provider in La Liga, with tallies of 474 goals and 214 assists in 520 games. Messi also has the most hat-tricks (36) in La Liga history. The record eight-time Pichichi winner won La Liga title ten times during his tenure with Barcelona, and is, without doubt, one of the finest players to have plied his trade in the division.

