"We have to improve" - Barcelona manager Xavi details important aspect his team has to be better at ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that his side need to be more clinical in attack as they gear up to take on Real Madrid in next Sunday's El Clasico.

The Catalans scraped to another narrow victory in La Liga on Sunday, March 12, with Raphina's first-half strike enough to seal a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Barcelona were wasteful in front of goal and survived a late scare as Inaki Williams' 87th-minute equalizer was controversially chalked off due to a handball in the buildup.

LiveScore @livescore Barcelona march on at the summit of LaLiga with a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao Barcelona march on at the summit of LaLiga with a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao 🇪🇸🔝 https://t.co/8A1z0bGM4Z

Reflecting on the match, Xavi admitted that it was a tough outing for his side but insisted that the win will give them confidence ahead of next weekend's Clasico. As quoted by Barca Blaugranes, the Spaniard said:

"It was a difficult game. In San Mames you end up suffering, and that’s what happened. It’s a golden victory for us and we take three very important points. We maintained the nine-point lead, and we go into the Clasico with confidence."

Xavi further stated that his side must improve their efficiency in front of goal as they gear up for their highly-anticipated clash against their arch-rivals. He said:

"We have to get better offensively. We had two or three clear chances in the second half: from Ansu; from Balde, who didn’t choose well; from Lewandowski with a header. We have to improve in that aspect, be calmer and more patient and play more in the attacking half. Defensive solidity must also be valued, but it’s true that we have to attack better."

With their win over Bilbao, Barcelona have managed to keep their nine-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table intact.

Xavi's men remain in control of the title race, leading the table with 65 points in 25 games. So far, Barcelona have recorded 21 victories, two draws and two losses, scoring 47 goals and conceding just eight.

Lionel Messi on Xavi's 4-man shortlist to replace Ansu Fati at Barcelona

Messi will become a free agent this summer.

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was wayward in front of goal once again this weekend, missing a clear-cut chance to double the lead at San Mames. That has brought his struggles to the forefront once again, with rumors suggesting that the club could decide to sell the attacker or send him out on loan in the summer.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Xavi has identified four attackers to replace Fati if he ends up leaving and Lionel Messi tops the list. The Argentine's contract with PSG expires this summer and he could return to Camp Nou as a free agent.

The remaining three names on Xavi's list are Yannick Carrasco, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Roberto Firmino.

Poll : 0 votes