"We are in", "I'm a believer" - Unai Emery and Emi Martinez declare Aston Villa are in title race after stunning wins against Man City and Arsenal

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has declared that his side are in the Premier League title race this season after defeating Arsenal and Manchester City in their last two games. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also insists that his side can compete for the prize after what they've shown over the past week.

Aston Villa have made the headlines once again after earning a monumental 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Villa Park yesterday (December 9), thanks to John McGinn's seventh-minute strike. The Villans beat Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday in arguably the most dominant performance anyone has ever produced against a Pep Guardiola side.

Speaking in the wake of the victory over Manchester City, Unai Emery gingered his players by telling reporters that a win over Arsenal would put them in contention for the Premier League title race. After beating the Gunners yesterday, the Spaniard was asked about that comment, and he stood by his word.

“We are in. We are in [the title race],” he said, as per talkSPORT. “But I can speak more about it. We can be happy and excited and motivated to get it [the title].”

The same question was also thrown at Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and the Argentine was similarly upbeat about his side's chances.

“Yeah, yeah, of course [we’re in the title race],” he said. “When you beat City and Arsenal in a week, one game controlling them like I’ve never seen Man City being controlled, then suffering against Arsenal for 85 minutes and managing to win again…. I’m a believer, mate.”

Martinez was highly influential in Aston Villa's victory over Arsenal, making three vital saves and finishing as the highest-rated player with a rating of 8.0 by Sofascore.

Where Unai Emery's Aston Villa rank in the Premier League table right now

Following their last two impressive results, which saw them pick up maximum points against last season's champions and runners-up, Aston Villa have now established themselves among the elite sides in the Premier League this season.

As it stands, Unai Emery's men have climbed to the third position in the table with 35 points in 16 games. That's just two points below current leaders Liverpool and one shy of second-placed Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City rank fourth in the table with 30 points and a game in hand.

Up next, the Villans will lock horns with Zrinjski in the Europa League on Thursday before returning to face Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.