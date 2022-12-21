"We do not intend to sell" - Liverpool issued hands-off warning in chase for right-back

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has issued a hands-off warning to Liverpool and Crystal Palace in their pursuit of right-back Sacha Boey. He signed from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2021 and still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Boey, 22, is apparently rated at £13 million and has made 12 appearances in Super Lig for the Turkish giants this campaign. He has been exceptional at the heart of defense, winning 6.8 duels on an average per game along with key interceptions and clearances.

Liverpool have been linked with the French full-back, while French publication Foot Mercato have cited Crystal Palace's interest in the player. But they will not be able to sign him if Ozbek's latest claims prove to be true. He told Sabah (h/t HITC):

"We do not intend to sell any players. We have a very good squad, and we are fighting for the title. Besides Sacha Boey and (Danish centre-half) Victor Nelsson, there are offers for three or four more players. Because the squad is a very good squad."

Their stance is understandable. Last year, the Turkish club lost DeAndre Yedlin, Sener Ozbayrakli, and Martin Linnes and signed Boey to fill the void down the right flank.

Moreover, Liverpool may not be the most attractive destination for the Rennes academy graduate if he wants to avail game time. 24-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold is the undisputed starter in manager Jurgen Klopp's first-team set-up.

The Reds also signed Calvin Ramsay this summer to play as the England international's backup. Hence, Boey is guaranteed to struggle for regular playing time if he joins the Anfield outfit.

A move to Palace would make more sense. Joel Ward (33) and Nathaniel Clyne (31) are two players that can be upgraded, and the duo could leave as free agents in 2023.

It could act as a stepping stone in Boey's career, but they will have to do well to prise him away from Galatasaray's reluctant hands.

Liverpool defender should have stayed at home instead of going to World Cup, says Glen Johnson

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes it would have been better for young Alexander-Arnold not to travel with England for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to Qatar.

Reece James' injury meant the Reds full-back was included in manager Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad. But a 33-minute cameo in England's 3-0 group-stage win against Wales was all he could manage in terms of playing time.

Johnson told Midnite (h/t Echo):

"As a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold who wants to help the team and be successful but does not play any minutes, it's heartbreaking. Looking at it now, it might've been better for Alexander-Arnold to have stayed at home."

Southgate has, and continues to prefer, one of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at right-back in the Three Lions backline.

