"We have invested in that striker for the future" - Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak hails the signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has heaped praise on Erling Haaland after securing the forward's signature early in the summer transfer window.

Haaland is generally considered to be one of the best strikers in the world, having scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 appearances across two-and-a-half seasons for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City announced that they had agreed to a deal to sign the 21-year-old superstar, with The Manchester Evening News reporting that the Cityzen will pay £51 million.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, the Manchester City chairman stated:

"We have in Haaland arguably the best Number 9 in the world, at the right age when you look at the next 10-15 years. In Haaland we have invested in that striker for the future."

He added:

"Haaland from his early days in Norway and moving on to Dortmund has been on our radar for four to five years., We have been following his progression and seeing his transition from very talented high quality high potential young player to one of the most if not the most exciting striker in the world."

He also said:

"His performance at the highest level once he moved to Dortmund in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga, his goals to minutes ratios, is phenomenal. His ability to play on his right on his left to score goals with his head his speed his physicality. he is a very very unique striker that the whole world has been looking at."

Manchester City chairman claims "every big team in the world wanted Haaland"

Despite winning their fourth Premier League title in five years, many have felt that Pep Guardiola's side have lacked a true number nine, following the departure of club icon Sergio Aguero last summer.

Al Mubarak added:

"Every big team in the world wanted Haaland to join and we're delighted that he chose to join Man City. It's a testament to the great work that has been happening in this club, a testament to the quality of this team and to Haaland not just being a great player but a smart player that saw the potential of what he can do and how he can develop further professionally."

He added:

"More importantly than all of that the fans, I think he has a connection to the fans. That combined all these elements together and Haaland made what is a very wise decision in choosing to come to Man City. For us, it's a super decision. We are getting truly a phenomenal player that will give us great memories for our fans going forward because he will fit very nicely with the squad."

