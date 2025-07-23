"We were more invincible than them in two seasons" - Jose Mourinho claims his first Chelsea side was 'best Premier League team ever'

Jose Mourinho has claimed that the Chelsea side during his first stint was better than Arsenal's Invincibles. He pointed out that his team won more matches across two seasons than Arsene Wenger's and only failed to win the UEFA Champions League because there was no goal-line technology.
Speaking on Canal 11, Mourinho said that his side, which conceded 15 and 22 goals in back-to-back seasons between 2004 and 2006, were the best in Premier League history. He said (via GOAL):
"I think Chelsea was the best Premier League team ever. It's been 20 years since that team. Arsenal were invincible, but they were invincible in one season. We were more invincible than them in two seasons. They won 38 games, we won 46. But those 46 were spread across two seasons. They were a fantastic team. We didn't win the Champions League because there was no goal-line technology."
It was not the first time Mourinho spoke about his side being better than the Invincibles. In an interview with The Telegraph in April this year, he said:
“Arsenal people, Man United people, Man City people, they don’t give a s--- about Chelsea 2004-05. In the same way as us, Chelsea, we don’t give a s--- about the Invincibles or what they did. What matters is what we know. We know what we did and what we share between us."
The Blues lost just once in the 2004/05 season, a 1-0 loss to Manchester City with Nicolas Anelka scoring a controversial penalty. They completed a domestic double, winning the League Cup as well that season.
Chelsea legends backed the 2004/05 side over Arsenal's Invincibles
Chelsea legend John Terry spoke to The Telegraph earlier this year and claimed there was no comparison between the Blues' 2004/05 side and Arsenal's Invincibles. He believes that the Gunners drew too many matches, while his side lost just once. He said:
“I don’t think there’s any comparison between Chelsea 04-05 and the Invincibles. I think we were way better. We lost one game, which we should never have lost to Man City. Arsenal drew 12 games.”
Frank Lampard echoed the same and added (via Telegraph):
“I think it [2004-05] matches what the Invincibles did, it matches what Pep [Guardiola] did at Man City in our own way. We definitely deserve to be in the debate and the conversation about greatest Premier League teams.”
The Blues' record of conceding just 15 goals in a Premier League season remains unmatched. On the other hand, no side has managed to go unbeaten in the English top flight since the Gunners in 2003/04.