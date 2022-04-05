"We just have to attack" - Karim Benzema reveals what he told Real Madrid teammates ahead of PSG comeback

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has revealed what he told his teammates before they rallied to knock PSG out of the Champions League. Benzema scored a hat-trick and lifted his side to victory in the second leg of their round of 16 bout against the Parisian giants.

In an interview with French outlet L’Equipe (via Le Figaro), the Madrid goal machine revealed he told his teammates to focus on the job at hand, saying:

“1-0 for Paris, it didn't change anything for us, we knew we had to score two goals in any case. At half-time, I spoke and told everyone: 'Guys, we're fine. We conceded a goal but are trying to attack. It's normal, we have to attack. You just have to watch out for counters.'"

The Frenchman led by example and bagged a hat trick to secure a 3-2 win against PSG on aggregate to see Los Blancos through to the quarter-finals. Benzema now sits fourth on the all-time Champions League goal-scoring charts, within shouting distance of legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid ace will hope he can keep motivating teammates with his words and actions in the next round of the Champions League. Los Blancos face Chelsea next and will hope to make it past the Londoners.

PSG struggle to win fans over following Real Madrid loss

It has been nearly a month since Real Madrid beat PSG in the Champions League round of 16 but the Parisian fans are yet to forgive their players. The stunning defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Madrid come from behind and score consecutively against a seemingly confused Parisian defense.

Ever since the loss, the club stars have been booed and whistled at in nearly every game by the fans. Many PSG supporters have also chosen to ignore the team bus when it arrives at the stadium ahead of games.

Sergio Ramos was booed by the fans when he came on as a substitute against Lorient. It hardly mattered that the star didn't feature in the clash against Madrid due to injury. However, fan discontent against the star might be due to his lack of appearances for the Parisian giants.

The players will have to find a way to turn the anger of the fans around if they are to find support as the season draws to a close.

