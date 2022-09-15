"We were just badly organised and cut in half" - Galtier rues PSG's slow start despite 3-1 comeback win at Maccabi Haifa

PSG came from behind to secure a 3-1 win at Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa on matchday two of the UEFA Champions Leagu at the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Wednesday (September 14). However, Parisians manager Christophe Galtier expressed displeasure with how his team started the game.

The visitors put up an uninspired display in the opening phase and were made to pay, as Maccabi drew first blood in the 24th minute. Lionel Messi, though, levelled proceedings in the 37th minute before Neymar and Kylian Mbappe struck in the second half to seal all three points for the Group H leaders.

Asked if his team chose to create suspense by leaving things late, Galtier responded in the negative, saying the Parisians squandered a few presentable opportunities early on:

“No, we had two or three big situations in the first half," said Galtier. "They got it too, yes. There was a big atmosphere, the public pushed very hard. We were just badly organised, cut in half."

He continued:

"It gave a lot of opportunities for the opponent to quickly put us in a defensive position. This gave a very difficult first period despite the three face-to-face that we obtained without being able to capitalise."

Following a sluggish first half, PSG immediately after the restart, dominating proceedings and becoming more decisive in the offensive third. They scored twice in the last 22 minutes, with Messi setting up Mbappe, and Marco Verratti putting it on a platter for Neymar.

Reflecting on his team's improved second-half performance, Galtier said that he had to correct a few things during the break.

"We had to rectify things at the break, and we were much more compact and better placed without being cut in half," said Galtier. "Then we do a very nice second half, with favourable situations."

"We know that the opponents have quality in the Champions League. We had to react after this more than average first period, especially on a tactical level, and that was the case after the break with well-constructed goals," he added.

What's next for PSG?

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe found the back of the net.

After recording another victory in the UEFA Champions League, PSG will now turn their attention to Ligue 1 this weekend, with a clash with Olympique Lyon scheduled for Sunday (September 18).

The Parisians will then take on Nice in the French top flight on October 1 before locking horns with Benfica in the Champions League four days later. A win will put PSG in pole position to qualify for the knockouts.

