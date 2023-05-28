"We just confirm that he cannot defend!" - Mohamed Salah takes hilarious dig at Liverpool teammate

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah recently took a hilarious dig at Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending.

There are zero doubts about Alexander-Arnold's attacking abilities as a right-back. His creativity and technical skills with the ball make him one of the most devastating full-backs in the world at present. He has scored 16 goals and provided 71 assists in 272 appearances for the Reds.

However, he lacks in the defending aspect of his game. This has been seen multiple times across his career at Liverpool, particularly this season. Jurgen Klopp gave him a more advanced role in midfield, which both Alexander-Arnold and the Reds have benefited from.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Mohamed Salah cracked a joke when he was asked about the criticism aimed at the 24-year-old's defending. He said (via The Boot Room):

“We just confirm that he cannot defend! I’m just kidding. He’s a really professional guy, I’m always with him in the gym and in training we just speak and I just say, ‘If you want to speak about anything just come to me.’ I’m sure Hendo [Jordan Henderson] does the same and other players."

“We know how good he is and he knows that about himself as well, it doesn’t matter about someone’s opinion, it doesn’t change anything," he added. "Just don’t let it affect you, that’s always my opinion."

Since his role change, Alexander-Arnold has provided six assists and scored one goal in just nine appearances in the Premier League.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah gives verdict on how Trent Alexander-Arnold's role change

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah also gave his verdict on how Trent Alexander-Arnold's advanced role has affected his game.

Salah has had a stellar season to date. He has scored 30 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 appearances this season despite the Reds' struggles. Despite his best efforts, Jurgen Klopp and Co. narrowly missed out on Champions League football. They are currently fifth with 66 points, four behind Newcastle United with just one game of the season left to be played.

Liverpool have ended their season on a high note and are currently unbeaten in their last 10 games.

Mohamed Salah explained how his game has been affected by Trent Alexander-Arnold's role change.

“Every role he plays in his club affects me!" Salah said. "I’m still scoring goals, still giving assists. It’s a little bit different, it’s a different system, but I’m still close to the goalie, I’m not dropping really, really deep. As long as the team’s winning, I’m playing good and everything is happy then I’m fine.”

Liverpool will be looking to end their season on a high as they take on Southampton away later today, May 28.

