"We just haven't been credited with the win" – Crystal Palace star Nathaniel Clyne warns Chelsea ahead of Premier League showdown

Crystal Palace star Nathaniel Clyne has claimed that his side will go to Chelsea for their Premier League away clash on Wednesday (December 27) full of confidence.

The Eagles, who finished 11th last campaign, are 15th in the 2023-24 league table with 18 points from as many outings. They are currently on a seven-match winless streak, recording a 2-2 draw at Manchester City and a 1-1 draw against Brighton in their last two league games.

Speaking to club media, Clyne asserted that Crystal Palace have been noteworthy in their recent Premier League outings. He commented:

"The last few performances have been good, we just haven't been credited with the win. We need to keep putting in performances like we did in the first-half [against Brighton]. The performance levels, the energy levels are there, it's just about being more clinical in front of goal, creating more opportunities and wrapping up the game."

Highlighting his team's mood ahead of the Chelsea clash, Clyne said:

"We'll keep pushing and working hard in training, then looking to replicate it on a matchday, and hopefully the wins will come in the next games and in the future. We'll keep pushing."

Opining on Jefferson Lerma and Eberechi Eze's return to full fitness ahead of their trip to Chelsea, the former Liverpool right-back added:

"It's definitely a boost for us. We know how well Jefferson and Ebs have played. Hopefully they can impact the next game and we can get the win. [Dean Henderson] has also come back from injury and he's hit form straight away. You can see with the saves that he's made, so hopefully we can get a clean sheet next game."

So far this term, Clyne has made nine appearances for Crystal Palace.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 triumph for his former club in their league match against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge this Wednesday. He wrote:

"They have had some odd defeats at home, as well as away – so the fact they are at Stamford Bridge doesn't really help me much. Crystal Palace can cause them problems on the break, but I am going to go with Mauricio Pochettino's side to edge this one."

Chelsea, who spent over £400 million earlier this summer, are currently 10th in the Premier League standings with 22 points from 18 matches.

As for head-to-head record, Mauricio Pochettino's side have won all of their last 12 meetings against Crystal Palace. They last lost a match against the Eagles back in October 2017, crashing to a 2-1 away loss.