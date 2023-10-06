“We just have to stop him getting the ball” – KSI offers advice to Arsenal as he predicts outcome of Man City clash 

Popular YouTuber and Arsenal fan KSI believes the Gunners will come away with a 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 8).

Mikel Arteta's men go into this clash having registered a resounding 4-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend (September 30). However, the north Londoners suffered a 2-1 midweek Champions League loss to Lens.

KSI believes Arsenal must keep Cityzens striker Erling Haaland out of the game to come out on top. When the two sides met in the Community Shield earlier this season, the Norway international failed to register a single attempt on goal, managing 13 touches of the ball in the entire match.

Citing this clash as the perfect blueprint, KSI said (via BBC Sport):

"The last time we played City, in the Community Shield, defensively we were very good and we were able to just cancel out Haaland, which is one of the best ways to cancel out City completely. We just have to stop him getting the ball, or getting chances because, possession-wise, it might be quite even.

"They are without Rodri and I actually think we could be somewhat comfortable and win."

Pep Guardiola's side will also be without defensive midfielder Rodri who is currently serving a three-match suspension after picking up a red card against Nottingham Forest (September 23).

However, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's fitness remains uncertain ahead of the crucial league clash. The winger's absence could be a major blow to the club's chances of winning this game.

"Saka may not be too bad"- Journalist provides Bukayo Saka update ahead of Arsenal v Manchester City

Bukayo Saka (via Getty Images)

Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill has claimed that Bukayo Saka's ongoing fitness issues may not be as bad as first thought ahead of the Gunners' Premier League match against Manchester City (October 8).

The England international was withdrawn in the first half of his side's mid-week 2-1 Champions League loss against Lens (October 3). After Fabio Vieira took his place in the 34th minute of the match, Mikel Arteta confirmed that the winger felt a muscular problem while attempting to backheel the ball.

Providing a glimmer of hope to Gunners fans ahead of their match against Manchester City, Cotterill said (via SPORTbible):

"I don't want to give Arsenal and England fans false hope. But the feeling around here, and not at all official, is that Saka may not be too bad. Perhaps a muscle strain or maybe a precaution."

Saka has started the new season in fine form. He has scored five goals and managed as many assists from 10 appearances across all competitions. Hence, supporters of the north London side will be hopeful for the youngster's presence come Sunday.