"We just have to try and keep putting the ball in positions when he's in front of goal" - Marcus Rashford on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the superstar is a joy to play with.

Ronaldo, 37, has recently fallen behind the pecking order at Old Trafford following a pre-season of uncertainty. After failing to force his way out of the Red Devils earlier this summer, the veteran striker has been relegated to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag.

Under Ten Hag, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started just four games, with only one coming in the Premier League. He has contributed just one goal and one assist in nine appearances this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Manchester United are confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club in January mainly because of a lack of interest in him, sources told @RobDawsonESPN Manchester United are confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club in January mainly because of a lack of interest in him, sources told @RobDawsonESPN 👀 https://t.co/cSnvDt0uAU

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Everton clash today (October 9), Rashford backed his Portuguese teammate to find goalscoring form. He said (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo is an unbelievable player – and he's been an unbelievable player ever since I watched him as a youngster. It is a joy to play with him. We can keep building, and when he starts scoring goals, he won't stop. We just have to try and keep putting the ball in positions when he's in front of goal."

Manchester United slumped to a humiliating 6-3 defeat at arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Shedding light on the team's preparation for the next game, Rashford added:

"After a game like that, it doesn't matter who you play or where you play, it is just important to win. But we will have to be a lot better on the ball and show a much higher intensity at Everton."

He continued:

"I think Everton have been playing well this season. It is going to be an intense game, but we should be ready for it. I have been there and won a few times, but I have also been there and come away disappointed. Hopefully the weekend can be a good performance and a big win."

Rashford has opened the new season on a positive note. He has registered more goal contributions than he did last season, netting five goals and providing three assists in eight games this campaign.

Manchester United are seventh in the standings with 12 points from seven games ahead of their game at Goodison Park later today.

Cristiano Ronaldo furious with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

According to The Times, Cristiano Ronaldo is often at loggerheads with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag behind the scenes.

He has repeatedly complained about the quality of training sessions and opines hat the club could perform better in a different system. As per the aforementioned report, the player considers his manager stubborn due to his inclination to adhere to his established approach.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the defeat at City.

