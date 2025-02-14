“We just walked in because we couldn’t get a chance” - Ex-Juventus star Stephy Mavididi on how Cristiano Ronaldo dominated training

Former Juventus player Stephy Mavididi has reiterated how dominant Cristiano Ronaldo was during training sessions at the Italy-based club. Mavididi joined Juventus at the same time as Ronaldo, but the former was initially signed as a reserve player.

Ad

Mavididi had initially opened up about his time with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus last March. He highlighted the competitiveness and winning mentality that the Portuguese icon possesses even in training sessions.

While Mavididi spent two seasons at Juventus, he never got the opportunity to share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he did get the opportunity to play with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner during training sessions.

The pair are no longer at the Old Lady. Mavididi currently plies his trade at Leicester City, while Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of Leicester’s Premier League clash with Arsenal tomorrow, Mavididi reflected on a training session he had with Ronaldo while at Juve that stuck in his mind. Speaking to TNT Sports, Mavididi stated:

"I remember one time we had a session with crossing and finishing," he says. "Normally, if you miss, then the next person goes, and there were four or five of us. I remember that he stayed on for 13 crosses from each side in a row because he kept finishing everything.''

Ad

"It was something that I had never seen before. I think that day we had an open session so we had a bit of a crowd, and they were cheering every time when he just smashed it, smashed it, smashed it. I think it got to a stage where we just walked in because we couldn’t get a kick; we couldn’t get a chance. That’s one that will stick with me," he added.

Ad

“It was a privilege to even train with him’’ – When Stephy Mavididi credited Cristiano Ronaldo for aiding his development

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned Stephy Mavididi’s respect since both of them moved to Juventus. In 2020, the Leicester City winger expressed gratitude that he got the chance to work with the Portuguese icon.

Ad

In an interview with The Guardian, Mavididi said:

“It was a privilege to even train with him. It’s helped me so much. It’s not even about going up to him and asking him questions. You just watch him and you learn.”

Mavididi was handed a first-team debut in a Serie A match with SPAL in 2019, a match that ended with a 2-1 defeat. But he couldn’t establish himself as a first-team regular and was loaned to Ligue 1 side Dijon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback