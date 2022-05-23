“We keep the best player in the world” – Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes PSG sent ‘strong signal’ with Kylian Mbappe’s contract renewal

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes the club sent a 'strong signal' by renewing Kylian Mbappe's contract.

The Frenchman put an end to all transfer speculations by committing his future to the Ligue 1 champions.

He was widely touted to sign for Real Madrid as a free agent after his contract with the Ligue 1 side expired in June.

However, the Parisians succeeded in convincing Mbappe with the help of lucrative financial offers as well as unprecedented decision-making powers.

At a joint press conference with the 23-year-old, Al-Khelaïfi reflected on his extension, saying (via Le Parisien):

“Today is a great day for the history of PSG. For our supporters in France and around the world. Kylian is staying for the next three years, it's very important for us, for France. It's a strong signal, we keep the best player in the world."

Although the news had come out by then, the PSG chief announced Mbappe's contract renewal before their final league match of the season against Metz at the Parc des Princes.

He's signed a three-year contract that will fetch him €100 million-a-year in wages after taxes with an additional €300 million in signing-on bonuses, as well as give him 100% of his image rights.

Mbappe originally joined the Paris-based club in 2017 from AS Monaco, initially on loan, for a staggering €180 million and has since developed into a world-class prospect.

In 217 games, he's struck 171 goals and made another 87 assists for the capital side, lifting 11 titles, including four Ligue 1 honors.

PSG now under increased pressure to win Champions League

The Champions League has been PSG's main agenda since the Qatari takeover but have consistently failed in their endavors.

The side finished runners-up in the 2019-20 edition, which is the closest the Ligue 1 giants have come to achieving their first title in the competition.

Even with Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi leading their charge this season, they were knocked out as early as the Round of 16.

With the club now set to pump in more money following the renewal of their French star's contract, their European adventures will draw increased scrutiny.

Failure to deliver the same will lead to questions regarding the club's vision and the ownership's investment.

