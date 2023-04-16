"We keep going and everything can change" – Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk reacts to Blues' 2-1 loss to Brighton

Mykhailo Mudryk believes that Chelsea's fortunes will soon change after their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 15).

The Blues crashed to their third straight defeat across all competitions under their new interim manager Frank Lampard against the Seagulls.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute from Mudryk's pass outside the box. However, both Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso scored on either side of the break to win the contest.

Speaking to club media, Mudryk gave a fair assessment of Chelsea's performance in their defeat to Brighton at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"The first half was not so good. When in the second half we started to play, it was already late. For all of us, it is a hard period but we never give up, we keep going and everything can change. We all feel it. We want to win but now it is hard for us but like I say, we keep training hard and one day everything will change."

Chelsea are currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 31 games – 17 points off a top-four spot.

When asked about his team's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 18), Mudryk replied:

"We are already thinking about our next Champions League game. It is a big opportunity for us and we should all show our best."

Mudryk, 22, joined Frank Lampard's side from Shakhtar Donetsk for a whopping fee of £89 million during the winter transfer window this year.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No Chelsea player has provided more Premier League assists than Mykhailo Mudryk (2) this season 🤯 No Chelsea player has provided more Premier League assists than Mykhailo Mudryk (2) this season 🤯 https://t.co/hIFwXoo3lx

Peter Schmeichel opines on Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk's struggles at new club

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has offered his opinion on Mykhailo Mudryk's initial hiccups at Chelsea. He told PL Productions:

"It was a lot of money spent and still no goals. Mudryk was a big transfer. I have seen him play for Shakhtar in the Champions League a few times and he was absolutely outstanding there. But, of course, Shakhtar play in a different style and they play in a different way."

Explaining why Mudryk has struggled so far, Schmeichel continued:

"The Chelsea dressing room doesn't work at all. There isn't a good atmosphere there, too many players in there, who have been brought in on promises, then they look around and there are 35 of them."

So far, the Ukrainian has laid out two assists in 11 games for the Blues.

