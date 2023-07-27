"We keep improving" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as Al-Nassr play out 1-1 draw against Inter Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his thoughts after Al-Nassr held Serie A giants Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw in Japan on Thursday, July 27.

Al-Nassr wrapped up their pre-season tour of Japan with a draw against last season's UEFA Champions League finalists. Anderson Talisca set up Abdulrahman Ghareeb for the Riyadh-based club's opener, while Davide Frattesi netted the equalizer for Inter.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the line for Al-Aalmi but was substituted at half-time along with several others, including Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana. Manager Luis Castro's decision to take off the Portuguese icon is understandable as the club face Al-Shabab in their Arab Club Champions Cup opener on Friday (July 28).

Ronaldo, nevertheless, was delighted to get some minutes under his belt against Inter. The Al-Nassr captain, who also started in the team's stalemate against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, also expressed his gratitude towards his fans in Japan for their support.

"Another good test. We keep improving!" Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted. "Thank you to all the fans here in Japan for the incredible support! Hope to see you again soon!"

It's unclear whether Ronaldo will start in Al-Nassr's Arab Club Champions Cup clash against Al-Shabab as the game is scheduled to kick off in less than 48 hours. The match will be held at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr against Inter Milan?

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet game against Inter Milan, with his only shot failing to hit the target. The superstar had 27 touches of the ball and conceded possession four times. He also completed the only dribble he attempted during his time on the pitch.

The Portuguese icon completed 20 passes with 95% accuracy and played one key pass. He made no significant contribution in defense but won two of the three duels he competed in. He also won one free-kick for the Saudi Pro League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started in each of Al-Nassr's last four friendlies against Inter Milan, PSG, Benfica and Celta Vigo. However, he failed to find the back of the net in any of them. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has therefore received criticism from fans on social media, with one tweeting:

"4 games, 0 goals 😭😭😭"

Ronaldo will be determined to prove his doubters wrong when Al-Nassr officially begin their 2023-24 season. The Mrsool Park outfit face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in their Saudi Pro League opener on August 14.