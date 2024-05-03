"We knew that area would be a bit isolated" – Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah pinpoints how Blues knew about Tottenham weakness in advance

Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that Chelsea deliberately tried to make the most of Tottenham Hotspur's weakness in defending set-pieces in their recent 2-0 Premier League triumph.

Earlier this Thursday (May 2), the Blues completed a league double over city rivals Spurs. Following Chalobah's 24th-minute opener, Nicolas Jackson wrapped up the victory for the hosts in the 72nd minute.

Chalobah, who missed more than half of the season with a thigh issue, produced a Player of the Match outing against Spurs. He rose to meet Conor Gallagher's free-kick with a looping header in the first half.

After Chelsea's league win against Ange Postecoglou's outfit, Chalobah was asked if his team had plans to make the most of their set-pieces. He replied (h/t Metro):

"We knew that area would be a bit isolated with Benoit [Badiashile] being a decoy as well. It causes a bit of confusion. I've been working on my headers and we've worked a lot on set-pieces and it was a perfect ball for me to go and attack."

Spurs, who conceded goals from set-pieces against Arsenal and Newcastle United past month, have shipped 22 league goals from set-piece situations this term. Only Nottingham Forest (26) and Sheffield United (23) have shipped more than Spurs in similar circumstances.

Chalobah, on the other hand, has started nine of his 13 overall appearances so far this season. The 24-year-old Cobham product has helped Chelsea record just two clean sheets across competitions till now.

Jamie Redknapp lauds Chelsea after win

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on the Blues for securing all three points in their recent Premier League encounter. He told Sky Sports:

"Incredible. A massive effort from Chelsea considering they were decimated by injuries. They were fabulous from minute one today, they wanted it more than Tottenham, got after them, won individual battles and obviously, set-pieces were a massive part of the game. Players we weren't sure were good enough are showing their true potential now. An exceptional team performance."

Chelsea, who were without 14 players in their contest against Spurs, registered 16 shots and created four big chances despite relishing 37% possession on Thursday. They registered five shots on target and completed 274 passes with 77% accuracy in the London derby.

The Blues are currently eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 51 points from 34 matches. They will next face West Ham United in a home league clash on Sunday (May 5).