“We knew beforehand” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes laments how Red Devils failed to stop Chelsea win despite being aware of tactics

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has weighed in on how the Red Devils failed to stop Chelsea despite knowing their tactics.

United suffered a 4-3 away defeat in a Premier League clash on Thursday, April 4. Goals from Conor Gallagher (4') and Cole Palmer (18' P) gave the Blues an early two-goal cushion.

Erik ten Hag's side, however, mounted an impressive comeback with Alejandro Garnacho (34', 67') and Fernandes (39') getting on the scoresheet. Despite leading 3-2 until the seventh minute of injury time, they succumbed to a defeat.

Palmer converted a second penalty (90+10') before his deflected effort (90+11') found the back of the net. While it was a tremendous joy for Chelsea, United were in sheer agony. Fernandes reacted to the outcome, telling the media after the game (via Manchester Evening News):

"We had good controls in the last few minutes, but they got two chances and scored two goals. From corners, we have to be much quicker. We knew beforehand they take corners and throw-ins quickly."

Apart from their slow reaction to the set-piece situations, Fernandes also pointed out that the team needed to stop conceding so many shots. He said:

"In the last games, we've conceded too many shots. It's about defending your box."

In the last four Premier League games, Manchester United have conceded 109 shots. Their defensive frailty is on full display. Having players like Lisandro Martinez (knee), Raphael Varane (illness), Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Luke Shaw (muscle), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) out injured further adds to Erik ten Hag's worries.

Bruno Fernandes sends defiant message after Manchester United's defeat against Chelsea

Manchester United's defeat to Chelsea was a hard one to swallow for the players, the manager, and the fans. Up next is another important showdown against Liverpool on Sunday, April 7.

United defeated their arch-rivals 4-3 when the two sides met at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 17. Fernandes wants a repeat of that performance from his side, as he said after the Chelsea loss (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's a big game. I don't need to say anyhing [to my teammates]. If I need to say anything, it's a problem because it is a massive club."

The 4-3 Stamford Bridge loss also marks United's first league defeat to the Blues since 2017. The team have kept breaking unwanted records this season.

