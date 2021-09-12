"We knew he would score" - Manchester United star heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo took center stage for Manchester United as he scored 2 goals to inspire the Red Devils to a 4-1 win over Newcastle. In a magical start to his second spell at the club, the Portuguese superstar opened the scoring after being the first to pounce on an error from the Newcastle goalkeeper

Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal was absolutely brilliant as he showed a stunning turn of pace to get away from Isaac Hayden and slot home a powerful left-footed finish.

Speaking after the match, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw spoke about Ronaldo's impact:

"We knew today he would score. That is the kind of player he is. You know we did all joke about doing it [the celebration] with him, but he was too quick to get away from all of us. We will have time over the season, hopefully, to join him and get involved in it [Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration]"

Manchester United are currently at the top of the Premier League table and Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to guide the club back to their glory days.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' to be back at Manchester United

In an Instagram post after the match, Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the fans and spoke about his pride at being involved with Manchester United once again:

"My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams.

"Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has galvanized the entire Manchester United fanbase and has got them dreaming of top honors once again. The Red Devils have had an excellent transfer window this season.

Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have all been added to the mix and Solskjaer will be under pressure to start delivering trophies.

With new signings starting to click and other players like Paul Pogba starting to step up, this season might finally see Manchester United return to their glory days.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a proven goalscorer and a born winner. He will be determined to do everything in his power to inspire Manchester United to major trophies.

