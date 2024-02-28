"We know always he is there" - Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City star's performance in 6-2 win over Luton Town

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has showered praise on Erling Haaland following the Norwegian's five-goal haul in the 6-2 FA Cup win against Luton Town on Tuesday, February 27.

Haaland, who hasn't been at the peak of his powers since returning from an injury, announced his return to form emphatically. His five goals helped the Cityzens secure progression to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Haaland looked out of sorts during City's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Etihad. Guardiola, though, never lost faith in his talismanic striker. He said to the media following the win at Kenilworth Road (via Planet Sport):

"How many chances did he have against Chelsea? A lot. He maybe had less against Bournemouth (a 1-0 away win), one or two. But it's his talent. We know always he is there, he always has the chances."

He added:

"Always we work as a team, providing the chances. Sometimes you score goals, sometimes not. Quite often he scores. But it's not a big issue because he's a special talent."

Guardiola added:

"The number he has at his age in all competitions, honestly it's unbelievable. At the end, we know it. He's our top goalscorer, happy that he's got the confidence, because the guys who are the top scorers need goals, and he did it (against Luton)."

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland has now scored 27 goals and has provided six assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season. The striker, who scored a record 36 Premier League goals last season, has netted 79 times in 83 appearances since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Erling Haaland waxes lyrical about Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne

While it was the Erling Haaland show at Kenilworth Road, Kevin De Bruyne also had a masterclass for Manchester City. The Belgian managed a super hat-trick of assists, providing four assists for the Norwegian.

Haaland waxed lyrical about the attacking midfielder, telling iTV after the win against Luton (via GOAL):

"Kevin De Bruyne is massive. He is doing what he is best at. It's a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other. It clicks well. He is a smart player and I like to play with him."

Expand Tweet

Haaland and De Bruyne have now shared the pitch 50 times for Manchester City, combining for 20 assists. Despite Guardiola having a star-studded squad in his ranks, City's performances largely depend upon the duo's fruitful partnership.