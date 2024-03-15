"We know what we can give to win" - Raphinha reacts as Barcelona draw PSG in UEFA Champions League draw

Raphinha has reacted to Barcelona being drawn against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by insisting any tie would've been difficult.

The Blaugrana have learned their path to potential European glory. They'll face the Parisians in the quarterfinals with the first leg at the Parc des Princes on April 9. The second leg takes place on April 16 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

If Barcelona get past PSG they'll face Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid in the semifinals. The Catalan giants are looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

Raphinha analyzed their draw against the Ligue 1 giants by insisting his side know what they need to do to prevail. The Brazilian attacker said (via Barca Times):

"There are eight teams who are the favorites. We knew any draw was going to be difficult and PSG is no different. However, we know what we can give to win."

Barcelona have bounced back from a disappointing start to the season and are in fine form. Xavi's men beat Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Raphinha started in Barca's 3-1 victory against the Serie A giants in the second leg on March 12. The Blaugrana have gone nine games unbeaten across competitions but face a PSG side who are top of Ligue 1.

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez echoes Raphinha's sentiments when touching on the PSG clash

This is Fermin Lopez's debut Champions League campaign.

Fermin Lopez is enjoying a breakout season at Barcelona and has been regularly appearing in Europe's elite club competition. The Spanish midfielder has made six appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The 20-year-old agreed with Raphinha that Xavi's troops are aware of the threat Luis Enrique's Parisians pose. But, he was adamant his side would do their utmost to take a step closer to Champions League glory (via Barca Universal):

"It will be a difficult game. PSG are a great side, but we'll do everything we can to get the win."

Barca will come up against Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe and their former attacker Ousmane Dembele. The former is in red-hot form, registering 35 goals and seven assists in 36 games across competitions.

Lopez touched on this:

"They have very dangerous players up front like Mbappe and Dembele. If we can control that and play our game, we can hurt them. The team is in fine form right now."

The last time the two European giants met was in the last of the 2020-21 Champions League campaign. Mbappe wreaked havoc, bagging a hat-trick in the first leg as the Ligue 1 heavyweights beat Barca 5-2 on aggregate.