"We know who Cristiano Ronaldo is" - Argentina midfielder and former La Liga rival looking forward to facing Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia 

Al Sahab midfielder Ever Banega has welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr. He has claimed that the Portuguese will greatly help with the development of Saudi Arabian football.

Over a month after seeing his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid superstar was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on 3 January, after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Riyadh-based club. It is believed that Ronaldo became the highest-paid athlete in the aftermath of the transfer, with the Portuguese set to receive a staggering $200 million/year during his stay.

In his first interview after signing for Al Nassr, Ronaldo expressed his desire to boost the development of Saudi Arabian football. Banega, who faced Ronaldo multiple times during his spell with Sevilla in La Liga, backed him to be successful in his endeavors. Speaking to the press, Banega said (via Record.pt):

“We know who Cristiano Ronaldo is. Reaching a league like this one, which is growing... It will be very good for the growth of football and for everything related. He is welcome and enjoy.”

Banega faced Ronaldo 11 times during their time together in La Liga, losing eight games, winning twice, and drawing once.

Ronaldo hasn’t yet made his debut for Al Nassr, owing to the two-match ban he received from the FA after slapping the phone off an Everton fan’s hands in April. He is set to represent Saudi Arabian football for the first time as part of the Riyad XI in a friendly against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain on 19 January.

Saudi Arabian amusement park closed for two hours owing to Cristiano Ronaldo’s visit

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a king’s welcome in Saudi Arabia. He was unveiled in front of a packed Mrsool Park on 3 January. Every big name has wished the Portuguese success and backed him to improve the country’s footballing scene. Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are also permitted to stay together, with Saudi Arabia making an exception to their law of not letting an unmarried couple stay together.

Now, he and his family have received very special treatment at a fancy Saudi Arabian amusement park, further showing how much the country values his presence. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Riyadh Winter Wonderland was closed to the public for two hours to grant Ronaldo and his family unhindered quality time. Ronaldo and Rodriguez both shared images of their trip, thanking the authorities for arranging it.

