“We all know this is their cup final" - Virgil van Dijk makes cheeky claim after Liverpool's draw against Everton

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk made a cheeky claim after his team's 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 12. He seemingly mocked Everton, claiming they approach the Merseyside derby as a cup final.

The arch-rivals were scheduled to meet last December during matchday 15. However, the match was postponed due to severe weather conditions that disrupted the English football calendar.

Everton raced to an early lead through a goal from Beto in the 11th minute. Alexis Mac Allister restored parity for the Reds five minutes later with a bullet header off a Mohammed Salah cross to beat Jordan Pickford.

Salah put Liverpool ahead as he slotted into the net from close range in the 73rd minute off a rebound. Just when Arne's Slot side seemed to bag all three points at Goodison Park, a late goal from James Tarkowski (90+8) made it 2-2.

A melee after the final whistle saw referee Michael Oliver issue red cards to Abdoulaye Doucoure, Curtis Jones, and Arne Slot.

After the game, van Dijk told TNT how difficult the match was. He expressed his disappointment about conceding a late goal which denied his side maximum points.

“Intense. It was always gonna be intense. A lot of battles. It was very disappointing to lose it in the last second or over extra time. It is not easy to accept it, especially in the manner how,” van Dijk said (via Dave OCKOP on X).

The Dutchman then aimed a dig at Everton, claiming the Toffees see the Merseyside derby as a cup final.

“We all know this is their cup final. They will make it as difficult as possible for us,” he added.

The result saw the Reds reach 57 points after 24 matches, seven more than second-placed Arsenal.

How did Liverpool perform in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park?

Wednesday's clash between Liverpool and Everton was the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Toffees are set to play their home games at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium from the 2025-26 season.

As per FotMob, Liverpool dominated possession with 73% compared to Everton's 37%. The Reds attempted six shots during the game, with four hitting the target. Arne Slot's boys created two big chances and recorded 438 accurate passes from 529 passes made.

The Reds will now prepare for their next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Sunday, February 16.

