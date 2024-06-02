"We know their DNA, never give up" - N'Golo Kante hails Real Madrid as they win their 15th UCL

France midfielder N'Golo Kante has waxed lyrical about Real Madrid for their champion DNA following their UEFA Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1).

In the title match at the Wembley, Dortmund rued squandering multiple scoring opportunities as the two sides were goallless at the break. Carlo Ancelotti's side opened the scoring through Dani Carvajal in the 74th minute - heading home a cross from the retiring Toni Kroos.

Jude Bellingham then set up Vinicius Junior for the second nine minutes later. Dortmund had a late goal disallowed for offside as Los Blancos hung on to win a record-extending UEFA Champions League title.

Following their second continental title in three years, former Chelsea midfielder Kante hailed Carlo Ancelotti's side for their triumph (as per Madrid Zone):

"The Real Madrid players? We already know them. Their DNA is to win, to never give up till the end."

The Wembley triumph was Los Blancos' sixth in the Champions League since 2014.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti creates more UEFA Champions League records

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most decorated tacticians in the sport. Having become the first man to win league titles in all five of Europe's top-five leagues, the Italian created more UEFA Champions League history on Saturday.

Los Blancos' success over Borussia Dortmund made Ancelotti the first manager to win the Champions League five times. He's also the first to win the competition thrice with the same club - Madrid - having won it twice with AC Milan in the 2000s.

The Italian is the only manager to oversee 200 games in the UEFA Champions League, doing so for eight different clubs. His 114 wins in the competition are also the most by any manager.