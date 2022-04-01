"We know exactly how Roy Hodgson will set up" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Watford Premier League clash

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool will emerge victorious when the Reds host Watford at home in the Premier League this Saturday (April 2).

The Reds will have the opportunity to temporarily overtake Manchester City on Saturday before the Sky Blues face Burnley. Having trailed Manchester City by 14 points in January, Jurgen Klopp’s side have done exceedingly well to close the gap to just a point.

Watford, on the other hand, are still struggling in the relegation zone and will see their clash against the Reds as a free hit. Roy Hodgson’s side are expected to play a low-block and hurt Liverpool on the break, but Lawrenson believes they won’t be able to keep Klopp's men at bay for the entire 90 minutes.

Lawrenson predicted the Reds to emerge 3-0 winners in his column for the BBC and wrote:

“Performances don't matter now for Liverpool or Manchester City - results are all that matter from here in the title race. Liverpool have won their past nine league games but they have to forget all the noise and just focus on winning this one. Their task on Saturday will be to break down Watford because we know exactly how Roy Hodgson will set the Hornets up."

I don't think the Reds will have too much trouble there, though. Watford got a good win last time out - at Southampton on 13 March - but we have seen them flicker into life before and then put in a disappointing display in their next game. I'd be very surprised if they held out for 90 minutes at Anfield,” he added.

Liverpool will look to find some rhythm after the international break

The international break perhaps came at the wrong time for the Reds as they were were on a terrific run. A clash against Watford will, however, be ideal for Klopp’s side to find their feet quickly in the league ahead of what will be a crucial month for the club.

The Merseyside outfit will face Manchester City twice - in the FA Cup semi-finals and the league - and Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the next fortnight.

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Klopp will have a fully fit squad to choose from against Watford.

