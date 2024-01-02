"We don't know the extent of it" – Jurgen Klopp expresses fear over injury to Liverpool midfielder after 4-2 win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Dominik Szoboszlai's injury sustained in his team's 4-2 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Monday (January 1).

The Reds, who have lost just one league game this season, eased past Newcastle in a dominant outing at Anfield. Mohamed Salah netted a brace, while Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones each scored a goal apiece. Alexander Isak and Sven Botman hit a goal each for the visitors.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, was taken off in the 64th minute of the contest after he felt his hamstring. The £60 million summer arrival was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch, who made his 22nd appearance for his new club.

During a post-match presser, Klopp was asked whether he decided to take the 23-year-old off owing to an injury. Confirming that the Hungarian injured his hamstring, he replied (h/t Echo):

"Yeah. We wanted to take him off. It was the plan but unfortunately, it was a minute late because in the last situation, he felt the hamstring. Now we don't know the extent of it, obviously. We have to wait."

Szoboszlai, who left RB Leipzig to join Liverpool last July, has established himself as a vital starter at Anfield. He has started 21 of his 26 appearances, bagging four goals and registering three assists so far.

Jurgen Klopp offers thoughts on Liverpool's performance in 4-2 triumph over Newcastle

After his side's 13th league victory of the season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Reds' offensive outing against Eddie Howe's outfit at Anfield. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"I didn't have to look at the stats because I saw it, it was really special. It was [Martin] Dubravka but it was ourselves as well. There were moments where we forced it, when the technique was not great, then there were moments when Dubravka had a top save as well. We scored twice [where] we squared the ball and put it in the empty goal. We didn't stop, that’s the most important thing."

Hailing the Liverpool supporters' enthusiasm in the clash, Klopp added:

"The atmosphere was absolutely exceptional and how we all took together these missed chances, that's how an atmosphere is. It was not like, 'Oh my God, what are they doing?' And I would understand that in moments, but everybody was just really on fire: we go again, we go again, we go again. And we did, we scored four goals, which is already an outstanding number. All good."

Liverpool, who are atop the league table with 45 points from 20 games, recorded a staggering 7.27 xG (Expected Goals) against Newcastle. They registered 34 shots to the opponents' five and 62% possession.

The Reds will next face Arsenal in a FA Cup tie on Sunday (January 7).