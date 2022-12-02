"We know what we are going to do" - Thomas Partey sends message to Luis Suarez ahead of Ghana vs Uruguay clash at FIFA World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has sent a message to Uruguay striker Luis Suarez ahead of Ghana's final group stage match at the FIFA World Cup on Friday (December 2).

The Black Stars midfielder has backed the former Liverpool striker's words and claimed that the African side's mistake saw them eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2010.

Uruguay defeated Ghana in the 2010 quarter-finals and stopped them from becoming the first African side to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Suarez handled the ball on the line in the last minute of extra time with the scores at 1-1.

However, Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty, and the Black Stars were eventually eliminated after the penalty shootout.

How a handball changed everything for Uruguay and Ghana One of the most dramatic #FIFAWorldCup matches we've ever seen

Speaking ahead of the match, Partey has admitted that the players need to stick to their plan and not focus on revenge in the game. He said, as quoted by Football.london:

"We want to show we are capable of anything and this is a different game and we need to stick to our plan. I was very young and playing colts in Ashiaman. It was a game of football and everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty, we were unlucky the ball didn't go in."

"We know what we are going to do. We are going into this game, well prepared, we know what we have to do to be able to win, we have worked hard and stay to the ground of our coach."

Luis Suarez refuses to apologize for handball incident at FIFA World Cup

At a press conference ahead of Friday's clash, Suarez informed a Ghanaian journalist that he would not be apologizing for the handball.

The Uruguayan striker claims he was punished with a red card for the offense and went on to state he was not responsible for the Black Stars being eliminated from the tournament.

The Uruguayan said:

"I won't apologize for that. I took a red card, it was not my fault that the Ghana player missed the penalty. Maybe I could apologize if I had injured the player. I haven't thought about this."

"I don't know what people are saying or if they want revenge. We beat Portugal in 2018. Have you heard Portuguese people saying they needed revenge?"

