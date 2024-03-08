"We know we are good, we know they are good, so let's play the game" - Jurgen Klopp previews Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that Manchester City are in good form and expressed excitement for the upcoming clash between the two teams.

The Reds will welcome City to Anfield for a blockbuster Premier League top-of-the-table encounter on Sunday, March 10. Klopp's men currently sit a point clear of Pep Guardiola's visitors after 27 matches, making this a vital match in the title race.

Ahead of the contest, the German tactician stated that there are numerous things to consider within the match. He said at his pre-match press conference (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"We have about 48 hours to prepare for it. We try to give the right info and I am excited about the game and that we can play it in the situation we are in. Much better than previous ones, we know we are good, we know they are good, so let's play the game."

The hosts enter this match on a seven-match win streak across competitions, with their last defeat coming at Arsenal in the Premier League (3-1) on February 4. Their latest encounter saw them thrash Sparta Praha 5-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 clash on Thursday, March 7.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are on a brilliant run of their own, having won their last five games and more incredibly, 16 of their last 17. They beat Copenhagen 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in their most recent outing to secure a 6-2 aggregate win and progress to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

"This game has so many aspects" - Klopp plays down importance of individual battles in Liverpool-Manchester City clash

During his press conference, Jurgen Klopp was also questioned about player battles that could define Sunday's clash. One particular encounter that is expected to be in focus is how Premier League top-scorer Erling Haaland (18 goals) fares against Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp praised Haaland, but stated that the Reds cannot direct too much focus on him alone as Manchester City have other players who can hurt them. He said (as quoted by the aforementioned source):

"If you watch Haaland, he is smart. He has no battles with one defender, it is all different. He is smart enough to not be around the one defender he might consider as the best or not. I understand it but football doesn't work like that anymore, man marking, we have to defend City.

"Van Dijk could nullify Haaland then [Phil] Foden fires the ball in or [Kevin] De Bruyne, Rodri, whatever. Just not possible. Virgil v Haaland, yes, it's good but then [Manuel] Akanji on a set-piece or whatever. This game has got so many aspects."

This will be the second meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City this season. The reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in November ended 1-1, with Trent Alexander-Arnold equalizing in the 80th minute after Haaland's 27th-minute opener.