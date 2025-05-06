"We all know what happened with this referee last time" - Eric Garcia makes claim after Barcelona's loss to Inter Milan in UCL S/F clash

Eric Garcia has slammed the VAR officials after Barcelona's Champions League exit against Inter Milan in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 6. He believes that the Catalan side were the better team and should be proud of their performance this season.
Speaking to the media, Garcia took shots at Dennis Hingler and Pol van Boekel for not making the right calls. He added that he has played at San Siro thrice and the matches have never gone their way. The former Manchester City defender said (via @barcacentre on X):
"Football has been very cruel to us. I don't know what it is about this stadium. I've been here three times and it's never gone our way. We all know what happened with this referee last time. We have to be proud, no one believed in us, they said it was a transition year, that we were very young, and in the end, look at all this."
Barcelona were knocked out by Inter Milan with a stunning 7-6 aggregate score over the two legs. Inter secured a 4-3 win in the second leg at the San Siro thanks to a Davide Frattesi winner in extra time.
Former Barcelona manager slammed VAR officials after Inter Milan loss in 2022
Former Barca manager Xavi was furious with the referee and VAR officials after his side's 1-0 loss against Inter Milan at the San Siro in October 2022. He believed that the Catalan side were denied two clear penalties by VAR in their group stage defeat. He said (via ESPN):
"I am angry and indignant about what we have seen, it is an injustice. I said it on Monday and I have to say it again: the referees have to come out and explain themselves because I don't understand anything. [The referee] didn't want to give me an explanation after the game. Referees have to speak; I can't speak about a decision I have not made. For me, [the decisions were] crystal clear. I don't understand it at all."
"If you are asking how I am, I am outraged. I don't understand anything. If Ansu handballs it [involuntarily] but someone else then scores, it's a goal. And they disallowed it. As for the other one [Dumfries' possible handball]... I just do not understand. It's an injustice, I can't hide it. The referees have to speak."
Hakan Calhanoglu scored the lone goal of the match in 2022 before Barcelona had a goal ruled out for handball. They were also denied a late penalty after an alleged handball by Denzel Dumfries, who played a key role in the match on Tuesday at San Siro.