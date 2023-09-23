“We all know he’s got unbelievable quality" - Bukayo Saka heaps praise on Arsenal teammate ahead of NLD against Tottenham

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has lavished praise on teammate and club captain Martin Odegaard. The England international is happy that the Norwegian has extended his contract at the Emirates.

Odegaard's previous deal at the North London outfit was set to expire in 2025 (with an option to extend a further year). However, the Arsenal captain has now committed his future to the Gunners, penning a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

Saka said of the former Real Madrid midfielder (per the club's official website):

“He’s really important, not just as a player, as a leader as well. He leads in a different way but I love it and respect it.We all know he’s got unbelievable quality, creating goals and scoring goals and being the captain that we all love. I don’t mind being stuck with him! I’m happy for him and he deserves the new contract.”

The Gunners signed Odegaard from Real Madrid in 2021 for £30 million. The Norway international was handed the captain's armband ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. He has so far proved to be an instrumental player for Mikel Arteta's side.

Odegaard has had a great start to the current Premier League season for the north London outfit. He has scored two goals in five league appearances for Arsenal so far this term. Saka has been in great form as well, scoring two goals and providing two assists in five matches in the English top tier this season.

"A really easy decision" - Arsenal star opens up about signing contract extension

Odegaard has opened up about signing a new deal at the Emirates. The Norway international insisted that it was an easy decision to make while delivering an emphatic message about his future at the club.

The Arsenal captain said (via Sky Sports):

"Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special and I want to be a part of that. I'm really excited for what’s to come here. I've found a place where I can be really settled and call my home."

He added:

"My story is a bit different maybe as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I've felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Odegaard had a stellar 2022/23 campaign as well, captaining a team that challenged Manchester City for the Premier League in a heated title race. He racked up 15 goals and seven assists in 37 league appearances for the Gunners last season.

Overall, the Norway international has recorded 27 goals and 15 assists in 127 appearances across all competitions for the north London outfit. Arsenal will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby at the Emirates on Sunday (24 September).