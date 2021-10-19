“We all know I have suffered" - Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho reacts after scoring first La Liga goal since November 2020

Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona star, has sent a strong message of defiance over his current situation at the club. With his 2020/21 season cut short by knee surgery, Coutinho has found himself superfluous to Ronald Koeman's ambitions in the last 12 months.

Koeman said the former Liverpool winger was on a list of players the club was trying to shed this summer in order to reduce the club's bloated salary bill. To meet La Liga's new pay budget criteria, they needed to unload players in the summer.

Coutinho stayed at the Camp Nou after no buyer could be found, and the 29-year-old has since crept towards the edges of Koeman's team. Coutinho was never a regular starter for Barcelona, and he appeared to have fallen further down the pecking order.

He netted a first La Liga goal since November 2020 in this weekend’s 3-1 win over Valencia and struck a confident note in his post-match interview. “We all know I have suffered but I feel good. After so long, scoring a goal is a very good feeling and the team has won,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho says he wants to succeed at the club

“I have more desire than ever after going through everything I have done. It has been difficult and hard, but now it’s just a scar that makes me stronger. I want to succeed and be the best Philippe Coutinho that I can be.”

Coutinho is likely to remain on the perimeter of Koeman's plans, but with a packed calendar of games ahead of him, he could see more action. With squad rotations becoming increasingly regular at this time of year, Coutinho might see himself getting even more opportunities to play for the club.

BugaLuis @BugaLuisFC

✅ We can count on Coutinho.

✅ Memphis & Ansu connection stronger than ever.

✅ Dest, Barca's official agent of chaos.

✅ Magnificent Gavi.

✅ Aguero's debut. He actually did it. FT | Barcelona 3-1 Valencia | #BarçaValencia ✅ A surprising, refreshing Barca performance.✅ We can count on Coutinho.✅ Memphis & Ansu connection stronger than ever.✅ Dest, Barca's official agent of chaos.✅ Magnificent Gavi.✅ Aguero's debut. He actually did it. FT | Barcelona 3-1 Valencia | #BarçaValencia✅ A surprising, refreshing Barca performance.

✅ We can count on Coutinho.

✅ Memphis & Ansu connection stronger than ever.

✅ Dest, Barca's official agent of chaos.

✅ Magnificent Gavi.

✅ Aguero's debut. He actually did it. https://t.co/5Yw9WNRBQP

Koeman's side take on Dynamo Kyiv in crucial Champions League play midweek before facing Real Madrid in the El Clasico next weekend. Coutinho is expected to play a role in these matches and he will need to take advantage of them if he wants to break into the first squad.

