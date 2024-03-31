"We don't know" - Ivan Toney makes big claims after Brentford are held at home by Manchester United

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was left disappointed after they failed to beat Manchester United in their Premier League clash on March 30.

The Bees completely dominated the game at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday but failed to take advantage of it as they drew 1-1. They had a whopping 31 attempts on goal but had just five shots on target, which United matched in 11 attempts. Brentford also hit the post and crossbar a few times.

Despite all their dominance, the hosts appeared to have lost it in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Mason Mount scored for Manchester United. However, they equalised three minutes later via Kristoffer Ajer.

After the game, Toney shared his thoughts on the game on Sky Sports, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I feel like it's points dropped really. Like you see, the stats... we looked at the stats in there just after and we don't know how we have not scored more than one goal.

"The chance I've missed, we hit the woodwork, what, three or four times? We created good opportunities but it means nothing when we draw the game."

Toney had nine shots in the game himself and hit the woodwork once as well. He also missed one big chance but provided the assist for Brentford's equaliser.

Erik ten Hag reflects on Manchester United's defeat against Brentford

Manchester United were second best for most parts in their game against Brentford and were arguably lucky to escape with a point. They also made some mistakes in defense and midfield, which led to openings for the Bees, who failed to capitalise on them.

After the match, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on the performance and acknowledged such mistakes, saying (via manutd.com):

"We made some mistakes and we have to talk about this of course. We should act differently in that occasion where we conceded the equaliser, we should have acted differently in that situation.

"As I say if you are in stoppage time and you score that goal, which maybe we didn't deserve, then I have to make compliments to the team that they hang [on] in the game. They were fighting but I did think Brentford wanted it more during the whole course of the game but we have to take it over the whole game, take it [beyond] the time."

Manchester United remained sixth after the draw but are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. They will next face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4.