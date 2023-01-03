“We know where we have to play to be able to compete” – Bournemouth star issues rallying call ahead of Manchester United game

AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has stressed that the Cherries need to improve quickly ahead of their Premier League visit to Manchester United on January 2.

Gary O'Neil's side were beaten 2-0 at home against Crystal Palace on December 31. The hosts were largely underwhelming in the game and will need major improvements if they are to beat Manchester United.

Speaking after the Palace game, O'Neil admitted that his side were poor and defender Kelly echoed the statement. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We'll use the next couple of days to evaluate where we are at the moment. We have to change some things asap to make sure we put in a performance that puts us in better positions to get results. I can't say anything different [than Bournemouth manager O'Neil]."

Kelly added:

"I'm sure the rest of the boys can't say anything different. We know where we have to play to be able to compete in the Premier League and that was nowhere near it."

Lloyd also shared his thoughts on Bournemouth's abysmal record at set pieces, from which they have conceded 12 goals already this season. He said:

"I think it speaks for itself. We need to do more work on them. We have been doing work on them, but there's no excuses - it's down to us to put that into action during games and during crucial times in games."

Bournemouth are currently 15th in the Premier League table, 16 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played one more game. They are also just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Bournemouth

Ahead of their Premier League clash at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on AFC Bournemouth. He told the Red Devils' official website:

"It’s a team who can surprise and we have to be ready for that. They’re a good squad with a good team and they can score a goal, and if you’re not ready for the game then you will always have problems especially against Bournemouth as they have already shown that."

Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker earlier this season. O'Neil replaced him temporarily before being named the permanent manager. After showing some signs of improvement, the Cherries have failed to produce results and could get dragged into a relegation battle.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are fourth in the table and have won all three of their previous league games. They also won seven of their 10 meetings with Bournemouth, including a 5-2 victory at Old Trafford in their most recent clash back in 2020.

