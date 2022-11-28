“We know him from the Premier League” – Jordan Henderson hails Chelsea star for his performance at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

England midfielder Jordan Henderson lauded USA winger Christian Pulisic for his performance in their clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 25.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their second match of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. While the game was devoid of many clear-cut opportunities for either side, Pulisic came closest to scoring. He made space past a defender and drilled a brilliant shot, which rifled off the crossbar.

The Chelsea man won seven of his 10 duels, made one key pass, and completed two of his three dribbles in the match.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Christian Pulisic is the man of the match in the goalless draw with England. Christian Pulisic is the man of the match in the goalless draw with England. https://t.co/WmbEGAoTYV

After the game, Henderson praised the USA and particularly Pulisic's performance against England, as he said (via HITC):

“I thought all of them as a team were really well organised. They have quick wingers to counter-attack. Pulisic played well. We know him from the Premier League. But I thought their midfield was good. They are very athletic and solid. Plus, the defence was organised. A good performance right through the team.”

Pulisic has earned 54 caps for the USA so far, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists.

As things stand, they are third in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two points. If they beat Iran in their final group game on November 29, the USA will qualify for the knockout stages.

England, meanwhile, are at the top of the group and will face Wales on November 29.

Gareth Southgate on England's draw with USMNT at the FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate praised his side's resilience and application after their goalless draw against the USA at the FIFA World Cup.

Praising the opponent, he told ITV (via Eurosport):

"It was exactly the sort of game I thought it would be. A good opponent who were very athletic. I knew it would be difficult after such a high to replicate that type of performance, so I’m really pleased how the players applied themselves."

He added:

“Some of the quality in the final third could have been a little bit better, but we’ve shown great resilience to defend against opponents who kept asking questions."

England began their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with an emphatic 6-2 win over Iran. Hence, many felt that the goalless draw against the USA was quite disappointing.

England @England



Next up for the A look at the Group B standings after tonight's draw with USA.Next up for the #ThreeLions : Wales on Tuesday! A look at the Group B standings after tonight's draw with USA.Next up for the #ThreeLions: Wales on Tuesday! https://t.co/fisK5BfGsU

They will now need to avoid losing to Wales by four goals or more to qualify for the last 16.

