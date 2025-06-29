"We know they’re not invincible" - Inter Miami boss sends strong message as Lionel Messi-led MLS side gear up to face PSG

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has sent out a strong message ahead of his side's FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 clash against Lionel Messi's former team, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine tactician claimed that his team have 'earned the opportunity' to face a Paris side that he asserted is 'not invincible'.

Miami started off their CWC campaign with a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al-Ahly. They then secured a surprise 2-1 win over Portuguese side Porto courtesy of a scintillating 23-yard free-kick winner from Messi.

In their final group stage game, they led 2-0 against Palmeiras and were set to finish atop Group A. However, they conceded two late goals and finished second in the group behind their Brazilian opposition.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash, Mascherano put out a clear message that the Herons will not back down from the challenge. He also claimed that his side's opponents PSG aren't unbeatable, referencing the Parisians' 1-0 defeat to Brazilian team Botafogo in the group stage.

Trending

The 41-year-old said (via GOAL):

"On paper, respectfully - I think we're the underdog, but that doesn't mean we're already out. Reaching this stage was difficult, and the team has earned it. We're up against one of the world's best, and hopefully, we'll get our chance to advance... I don't view this as the most important game of my managerial career - that's not the point. We've earned this opportunity. Now it's about delivering our best performance against a top-tier opponent. We know they're not invincible."

Expand Tweet

After leaving Barcelona for free in 2021, Messi spent two seasons in Paris, racking up 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions. The Argentine icon will surely be hoping to add to his solitary goal in this CWC campaign against his former side and inspire Inter Miami to a famous victory.

"We're not going to shy away" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate makes claim about CWC RO16 clash vs PSG

Young Inter Miami defender Noah Allen has claimed that his side will have to maintain their self-belief in order to overcome PSG in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo America, the 21-year-old said (via mlssoccer.com)

"They're going into this game telling us that we have to believe we can win. We're not going to shy away from it just because they are probably the best team in the world. We played a great game against Porto, and we played a great game against Palmeiras. We feel like as long as we believe in ourselves and we believe that we can make it far in this tournament, then good things can come to us."

Inter Miami, led by their superstar forward Lionel Messi, will lock horns against PSG for a spot in the CWC quarter-finals on Sunday (June 29).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More