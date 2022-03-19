“We know what’s coming” – Chelsea boss Tuchel reacts to ‘exciting’ Champions League draw against Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the Blues being drawn against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The European champions will be up against a Real Madrid side managed by their former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

While addressing the press ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough, Tuchel has shed light on his feelings regarding the draw. The 48-year-old believes it will be a tricky game, especially with the second leg taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of the Real Madrid fans.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has also insisted that it would be nice for the Blues to play a European team. The German said, as quoted by Football. London:

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. It's a big challenge but there is a bit of excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge."

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

The first leg at Stamford Bridge will take place on Wednesday, April 6 while the Santiago Bernabeu will host the reverse fixture on Tuesday, April 12.

Chelsea and Real Madrid could be the most exciting tie of the quarter-finals

Chelsea vs Real Madrid could be one of the most exciting fixtures to look forward to in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The two teams look evenly matched and also know each other well as they met in the semi-finals last season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Chelsea are unbeaten in their five encounters with Real Madrid in all competitions (W3 D2); indeed no side have ever faced the Spanish giants more often in European competitions without losing. Authority. 5 - Chelsea are unbeaten in their five encounters with Real Madrid in all competitions (W3 D2); indeed no side have ever faced the Spanish giants more often in European competitions without losing. Authority. https://t.co/07EVYdmEbA

The Blues managed to get the better of the 13-time champions of Europe. They went on to beat Manchester City in the final to clinch the biggest club trophy in Europe for the second time in their history.

The first leg at the Bernabeu ended in a 1-1 stalemate but Chelsea managed to beat Los Blancos 2-0 on their home turf to win 3-1 on aggregate.

Real Madrid will be keen to build on their brilliant win against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. Chelsea, on the other hand, are not in the race for the Premier League title and will put everything they have into retaining their European crown.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar