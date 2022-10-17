"We all know what will happen” – Luka Modric makes honest admission about 2022 Ballon d’Or 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recently made an honest admission about the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Modric said that everyone knows that Karim Benzema is the deserving winner of the award. The Frenchman had an amazing season with Real Madrid last campaign, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League honors.

While speaking to DAZN after Los Blancos' 3-1 win against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (16 October), Modric said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“We all know what will happen. We are very happy for him. Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or for everything he has done and continues to do.”

Benzema enjoyed a prolific season last year, scoring 44 goals and providing 16 assists in 46 games across all competitions for Los Blancos. He is expected to lift the Ballon d'Or award later this evening as the ceremony takes place in Paris.

Luka Modric reacted to his team's win at the El Clasico

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Real Madrid managed to get a 3-1 win at the El Clasico on Sunday (16 October), with Luka Modric in the starting lineup.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 12th minute of the game. Federico Valverde doubled his team's lead in the 35th minute.

While Ferran Torres managed to put one back for Xavi Hernandez's side, Rodrygo scored a last-ditch penalty in injury time to secure a comfortable win for his side.

After the game, Modrid spoke about their performance:

"We knew that there would be a moment in the match where we wold have to suffer because they control the ball well. We had to give more from each individual, defend strongly and suffer, and we have done that. We were very effective up front and we scored three goals. We played a great game."

The Croatian received a standing ovation from the Bernabeu crowd while leaving the pitch. He said:

“What to say about the public? Again to give thanks for the love. It is the best thing that can happen to a player.”

Los Blacos steered three points ahead of Barcelona with the win. Carlo Ancelotti's side currently have 25 points after nine league games so far this campaign.

