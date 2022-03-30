"We all know how the world works" - Ajax chief offers update on Erik ten Hag's future amid Manchester United links

Ajax technical manager Gary Hamstra suggested that Manchester United-linked Erik ten Hag might leave the Dutch side before his contract ends.

Manchester United are intent on announcing their new long-term manager as soon as possible. As per Express, Ten Hag is currently the frontrunner for the job. However, Paris Saint-Germain’s Maurico Pochettino is also in the running.

Ten Hag is under contract with Ajax until the end of the season and Hamstra claimed that the club want him to be the coach next season as well. However, the technical manager suggested to Voetbal International that the Dutch manager might end up leaving regardless:

“He still has an ongoing contract with Ajax, but we also all know how the world works. Erik is a professional and focuses on this season himself, on the important months ahead in which the prizes will be distributed. The future will tell, but it is clear that Erik is very important for Ajax.”

Ajax's Erik ten Hag will take up a long-term project at Manchester United if he joins them

It is very clear that the project at Manchester United is a long-term one. The club have been on the edge of turmoil since the start of the season and have a plethora of senior players who are set to leave. Fans have been far from happy with the quality of football that the team has produced this season despite boasting multiple big stars.

The club seems intent on signing a manager who can deliver continued success and build squads year after year. They are arguably looking for someone in the same vein as Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag has managed to uphold high-quality football at Ajax over the years. He has created a defensively resolute team this season and still follows an attacking philosophy that centers around talented wingers.

B/R Football @brfootball Louis van Gaal warns Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United Louis van Gaal warns Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United 💀 https://t.co/ouJfTr4ifl

As per The Telegraph, the manager is intent on bringing Brazilian winger Antony to Old Trafford along with him. Of course, there are other areas of the squad that will require immediate reinforcements as well.

The current season has been a disappointing one for the Red Devils as they are set to go a fifth straight season without a trophy. Fans will be wondering whether the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November was the right decision after all.

Multiple players have been far from their best this season. Ten Hag might as well be intent on bringing about a huge overhaul that goes past the obvious areas that need reinforcements.

Edited by Aditya Singh