"We knows he’s got quality" - Micah Richards claims one Arsenal star 'needs more minutes' ahead of PSG UCL clash

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Mikel Arteta to give Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri more minutes to make a difference against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Gunners travel to the Parc des Princes to face PSG for the second leg of this UEFA Champions League semi-final tie, 1-0 down.

The 18-year-old attacker came on too late (89th minute) in the first leg to create an impact on the tie. Claiming that Arteta needs to introduce Nwaneri earlier if the north Londoners are chasing the game in Paris after the break, Richards told The Rest Is Football podcast (via Metro):

"I think Nwaneri has to have more minutes. I think he’s a player that can make an impact in the game because he’s very unpredictable. We knows he’s got quality but I think he needs more minutes."

"If the game is still 0-0 after 60 minutes, then Arsenal have got a real chance, but we know the quality of PSG."

Nwaneri has taken up a fair share of responsibility throughout the season in the absence of players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Overall, he's made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and two assists. Nwaneri is capable of playing on the right wing or as an attacking midfielder.

Micah Richards believes Thomas Partey could be a difference maker in Arsenal v PSG UCL semi-final

Thomas Partey

Arsenal will welcome Thomas Partey back for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, after the Ghana international missed the first game through suspension.

Due to his absence, Declan Rice was forced to play in the number six position, something he hasn't done for most of the campaign. Partey's return will allow Rice to move up the pitch and contribute in attack.

Speaking about this, Richards said (via Metro):

"I think it’s different this time around because Thomas Partey is back. You see Declan Rice against Bournemouth, in terms of him being released further up the pitch."

"I really believe it is going to be an open game because Arsenal now haven’t got anything to lose, but they can’t go all gung-ho in the first 20 minutes, thinking they have to win it. Keep it tight."

Rice playing further forward could be the difference maker. He proved that he's capable of doing it on the big stage, scoring twice against Real Madrid in the quarter-final. Rice has netted eight times and bagged 10 assists in all competitions this campaign.

