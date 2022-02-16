"We do not lack the personality to face them" - Hakan Calhanoglu reveals what Inter Milan must do to beat Liverpool in crunch UCL clash

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has insisted that the Nerazzurri are prepared to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The Turkish star believes the Italian giants must remain tight at the back and make the most of their chances to pull one over the Reds.

Liverpool will make the trip to the San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Inter Milan.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are coming into the match on the back of a spotless group-stage record, winning all six of their fixtures. Simone Inzaghi's side, on the other hand, finished second in their group, five points behind Group D winners Real Madrid.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 🗣 | Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi:



“Liverpool were top of my list of teams to avoid.” 🗣 | Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi:“Liverpool were top of my list of teams to avoid.”

Over the two group-stage fixtures against Real Madrid, Inter Milan created a lot of presentable chances but failed to make them count. They lost 0-1 on matchday one at the San Siro before enduring a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Calhanoglu has asked his team to learn from their defeat against the Whites and be more clinical against the Merseysiders in the Champions League last-16.

In an interview with Sport Mediaset, the set-piece expert stated:

“We are ready to face Liverpool. They are strong, but we do not lack the personality to face them. Concrete, we must be concrete.”

“Against Real [Madrid], for example, we created a lot but not achieved. With Liverpool, we must capitalise on the opportunities that we will be able to create."

Calhanoglu has featured in 21 Serie A games for Inter Milan this season, registering six goals and nine assists.

Liverpool beat Inter Milan comprehensively in their last Champions League meeting

The Reds’ last encounter with Inter Milan came at the same stage in the 2007-08 Champions League season. Then-manager Rafael Benitez outclassed the Blues from Milan, picking up a comfortable 3-0 aggregate win over both legs.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



A striker called Fernando Torres bagged the only goal!



@ChampionsLeague The last time Liverpool faced Inter at the San Siro...A striker called Fernando Torres bagged the only goal! The last time Liverpool faced Inter at the San Siro...A striker called Fernando Torres bagged the only goal! 🇪🇸🔴📹 @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/NOyahkCzPR

In the first leg at Anfield, strikes from Dirk Kuyt and Steven Gerrard ensured a comfortable victory for the 19-time English champions.

In the reverse fixture at the San Siro, Fernando Torres landed the knockout punch in the 68th minute, securing quarter-final football for the visitors.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh