Lisandro Martinez, the Argentine defender for Manchester United, recently spoke out about the possibility of Lionel Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup.

Martinez, who played alongside Messi for the Argentine national team during their 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, emphasized the importance of allowing the football star to enjoy his current success.

The Manchester United defender discussed the feelings of winning the biggest prize in football with his national team and also emphasized leaving their biggest star, Lionel Messi' alone.

Speaking to ESPN after returning to Manchester United training, the 24-year-old defender said:

"We have to leave Messi alone, let him enjoy this moment because he has worked so many years to achieve it.''

However, the former Ajax defender stated the importance of having a figure like Messi in the team. He said that his presence would have an 'enormous' impact on the team if the Paris Saint-Germain forward continued playing until 2026. He further added:

"But if we can continue having him, it would be something enormous, the most beautiful thing."

Messi, widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has had a successful career with the clubs he has represented and the Argentine national team. He has won numerous awards and accolades, including seven Ballon d'Or trophies, given to the best player in the world.

In the 2022 edition of the World Cup, the Argentina skipper put up a brilliant performance match after match, leading his team to the finals against the defending champions, France.

Messi scored seven goals, including a brace in the finals, to win his second Golden Ball award. Following his heroics at the World Cup, the Argentina skipper is on course to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award if not for Kylian Mbappe's continued mad goal-scoring run in the rest of the season.

While it remains to be seen whether Messi will continue his career with the national team, there is no doubt that he has significantly impacted the national team. Martinez's comments serve as a reminder of the importance of having a figure like Messi on the team.

Argentina's World Cup-winning hero Lionel Messi has a touchdown in Paris to join his French club Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has landed back in Paris to rejoin his French club after his World Cup celebrations at home to Argentina.

On Tuesday, a private jet flew overnight from Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario to Paris, taking PSG's biggest superstar to the club's home ground, where he will resume his training sessions.

Messi has missed two PSG games in Ligue 1 since the World Cup finals on December 18. The Argentine superstar received a hero's welcome to his South American nation after taking them to their third World Cup glory. He has been celebrating with fans and family ever since.

